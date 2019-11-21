Police arrest two Kansas boys for alleged school shooting threat

SEWARD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 480 have concluded an investigation on alleged threats received at the Liberal High School, according to Police Captain Robert Rogers.

The threats were found written in one of the stalls in a restroom and indicated a school shooting was to take place Wednesday.

As a result of these threats, extra police personnel were assigned to the school to prevent possible violence and to determine who made these threats. Numerous interviews were conducted in an attempt to locate the suspects.

A second threat referencing the shooting was received later Wednesday, according to Rogers. Investigating officers were able to quickly determine the source of that threat and take a 15-year-old into custody on a requested charge of criminal threat.

Further information obtained led to the arrest of a 14 year old boy in relation to the original threats made. He is faces a charge of aggravated criminal threat, according to Rogers.

At this time, there is no indication that either suspect had the capability or intent to actually commit a school shooting. No additional people are believed to be involved. Affidavits were forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office for the determination of formal charges.