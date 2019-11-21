Ordinance changes to allow newly elected officials to take office earlier

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

With a change from the Kansas Legislature this past session, local governments across the state now have the option of deciding if they want elected officials to take office between Dec. 1 to the second Monday of January following the general election. In the past, elected officials had to wait until the second Monday before being sworn into office. In Great Bend, that means missing the first meeting of the year.

City Attorney Bob Suelter says a new resolution will allow elected officials to be sworn in during the first meeting.

“There were no protest petitions so I provided the resolution to new ordinance as you directed to do in September,” said Suelter.

In the past, the old governing body would meet the first Monday of January, the elected officials would be sworn in the following Monday, and then take their seat on the board the third Monday.