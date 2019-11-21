Hearing better at Fire Station 1 in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The sound system at Great Bend Fire Station 1 has become non-reliable with the current system failing. The firefighters can hear the tone come across the speakers for an emergency but are unable to understand the dispatch on the radio.

Looking for a replacement, the Great Bend Fire Department had Parr Sound and Lighting, Presentation Solutions, and A440 look at the system.

Fire Chief Luke McCormick recommended the proposal from Presentation Solutions despite a heavier price tag because of the familiarity of the personnel.

“A former firefighter that used to work here years ago has a company now that does this work,” McCormick said. “He had a familiarity with the building and the problems we already had with hearing in the truck room.”

The price from A440 was $15,463, so McCormick eliminated that one immediately. Parr Sound and Lighting came in with the lowest bid of $6,780, followed by Presentation Solutions at $9,109. In the end, the Great Bend City Council approved the bid from Presentation Solutions to fix the problems at Fire Station 1.

“Presentation Solutions’ bid included zones in their system so you can have control over each of the different areas of the building,” said McCormick. “The volume control can change for different rooms. He has a solution to fix the difficulty of hearing dispatch over the radio in the truck room.”

McCormick says the turnaround time was also a big factor in choosing Presentation Solutions. The business in Salina can get started on the project within 7-10 days, while Parr would take 4-5 weeks to order the parts and another two weeks to get started.

In the short term, the Fire Department has been carrying portable radios, so they do not miss a call from 911. The new system would be compatible with the 800 radio system.