FBI offers reward for information on Kan. robbery suspects

July 20, 2019 at Kwik Shop 1107 SW 6th Street in Topeka.

Kansas City – The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individuals involved in multiple commercial robberies that are believed to be related.

The robberies occurred between July 2019 and November 2019 at convenience stores, gas stations and “dollar stores” in the greater Topeka area, according to a media release.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible.

October 15, 2019 at Dollar General 1001 SW Fairlawn Road in Topeka

In all of the robberies, the suspects enter the business, display a weapon and make a verbal demand for cash.

The suspects are described as three black males, approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10 inches tall, skinny build, wearing dark colored clothing and gloves. A Halloween mask or bandana is used to cover their faces.

Members of the public are cautioned not to confront these individuals but to contact law enforcement immediately as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these individuals should contact the FBI Topeka Office at (785) 231-1700 or the FBI Kansas City Division at 816-512-8200.