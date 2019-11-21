Couple charged on animal cruelty case that occurred near Larned

Tiffany Willinger, 51 of Larned, and Kimberly Willinger, 49 of Larned, appeared Thursday morning before Pawnee County Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell in connection with an ongoing cruelty to animal investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. Willinger is charged with: (1) Cruelty to Animals done without malicious intent, to wit: shot pit bull puppy multiple times, alleged to have occurred on or about July 31, 2019; and (2) Interference with Law Enforcement, to wit: provided false information to a Pawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy, alleged to have occurred on or about October 12, 2019.

Mrs. Willinger is charged with: (1) Interference with Law Enforcement, to wit: provided false information to a Pawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy, alleged to have occurred on or about October 11, 2019. All charges are Class A nonperson misdemeanors.

As used in the Kansas Cruelty to Animal statute, “maliciously” is defined as a state of mind characterized by actual evil-mindedness or a specific intent to do a harmful act without a reasonable justification or excuse.

At the First Appearance Judge Cowell advised the defendants of the charges, the possible penalties if convicted and their constitutional rights, including their right to counsel. Separate counsel were appointed for the defendants. Arraignments were scheduled for the afternoon of December 12, 2019.

Law enforcement authorities requested charges against the two after a puppy was found shot in mid August that had to be euthanized in Pawnee County.

The approximately 7 or 8-month-old male pit bull puppy was found on O Road between 110th and 120th Roads just north of Larned. The dog was shot eight times with a .22 caliber rifle.

With the assistance of social media, the sheriff’s office posted photos on Facebook and followed leads.