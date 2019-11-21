Broadening of sales tax purpose passes easily; Hoisington now eyes pool improvements

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

In 2014, there was talk among the Hoisington City Council to implement a city sales tax in Hoisington to help fund a new pool. At the time, Hoisington was going through another major leak that was difficult to identify and kept the pool closed for half of the summer. The City Council went away from the extra tax and instead added a charge to utility bills.

The election earlier this month, voted to change a half-cent sales tax that was earmarked for street repairs only.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the tax will now be expanded for other uses such as quality of life, which in Hoisington could address the pool repairs or replacement.

“We will start thinking about a swimming pool, but the question is how do you go about that?” said Mitchell. “Do you hire a consultant first to facilitate meetings, or do you get a group of citizens and stakeholders together first? We have tossed around a few different ideas.”

The current half-cent sales tax and its restrictions will sunset at the end of September 2020. Out of 401 votes, 302 Hoisington residents voted to extend the sales tax for a broader purpose beginning Oct. 1, 2020. Mitchell says there is often a lag in the revenue received from taxes and did not expect to see a penny from the new tax until early 2021.

“With sales tax, there is typically a lag in collections,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says the city will start asking other communities for advice that have gone through or are experiencing new pool initiatives.