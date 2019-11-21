Barton Count Service Update

Barton County Departments are asked to submit a monthly activity report of statistical information or a summary of services. It will be presented to the Commission as a means of reaching the public and keeping citizens aware of the duties and services completed. (submitted Nov. 18, 2019)

Barry McManaman, County Engineer

 L&M Contractors is building the two new box culverts west of Pawnee Rock on SW 70 Road. The Engineering Technician is doing the inspection.

 Submitted applications for the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Cost Share Program. The two projects submitted were to resurface Airport Road and to improve the intersection on the north side of K-4 at the east end of Redwing.

 Attended a Great Bend City Council meeting to request City participation in the local share of costs for the Airport Road resurfacing project if it is selected by KDOT.

 Worked on several floodplain permit applications and requests for floodplain information.

 Cartographer assisted with right of way research to answer landowner questions.

 Cartographer attended the annual Kansas Association of Mappers conference in Lawrence as well as a Wetlands & Wildlife Scenic Byway meeting.

 Met with KDOT and the K&O Railroad to discuss a railroad crossing improvement project on Airport Road.

 Martin Outdoor Enterprises started work on the KDOT signing project on various County roads. Engineering Technician is doing the inspection work and coordinating with KDOT.

Darren Williams, County Works Director

Road and Bridge – Finished sealing the northeast section of the county. This included prepping for striping, brooming off excess material and marking the no passing zones and centerline stripe. A contract painting crew striped approximately 100 miles of yellow and white lines. Mowing continues on county rights of way. Crews have installing culverts for field entrances and replaced culverts as needed.

Noxious Weed – Finished spraying the townships for broadleaf control. More time is needed to completed spraying broadleaf, bindweed, and Johnson Grass on both County and KDOT rights of way.

Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager

On October 23, 2019, the Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) sponsored by Barton County Emergency Management, held its fourth quarterly meeting of 2019. Chairman Amy Miller requested that the committee approve the publication of a Public Notice to inform citizens on how to access information about hazardous substances within Barton County. Miller announced that the annual Training and Exercise Planning Workshop (TEPW) had been scheduled for November 7 at 10:00 a.m. in the Barton County Courthouse Conference Room. Committee members discussed potential exercises for the upcoming year for consideration at the TEPW.

With the recently updated printer for the Comprehensive Resource Management and Credentialing System (CRMCS), Miller informed the committee that entering equipment as deployable resources is being emphasized. When equipment is entered into CRMCS, such as a vehicle, an accountability card can be printed and sent with the vehicle to assist with tracking assets at an emergency scene. In addition, agencies can search for equipment to be requested from surrounding agencies for help during

an incident.

In other business, committee members heard updates on training opportunities and discussion from members on department activities. The final meeting of the Region E Hazard Mitigation Plan will be held for stakeholders on November 6, 2019, at the Barton County Courthouse. Miller also attended the Kansas Emergency Management Association Area and the South Central Homeland Security Regional Council meetings.

Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser

The Barton County Appraiser’s Office is reviewing properties with building permits or properties that have sold in the past few months. The office will soon start its final review process to establish values for January 1, 2020. This is a process where appraisals for the January 1, 2020 values are taken to the field and each property is reviewed for accuracy before each value is set. Kansas Statute 79-503a requires the County Appraiser establish fair market value for both residential and commercial properties

in the County. “Fair market value” means the amount in terms of money that a well-informed buyer is justified in paying and a well-informed seller is justified in accepting for a property in an open and competitive market, assuming that the parties are acting without undue compulsion. Appraisal staff will be drive by each parcel in the County in marked vehicles. This process will last up through February and values will be mailed to each owner on or before March 1, 2020 pursuant to K.S.A. 79-1460.

Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

– Motor Vehicle

Title work 607

Issue Disabled Placard 41

Issue Park permits 76

Registration renewal 2,617

– Tax Accounting

13 payment plan agreements have been paid in full for the month of October

Tax Sale Completed

All banking is up to date and current.

Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director

Training and other meetings

 Supervision Plan training

 Multidisciplinary Team

 The Parent Project

 Central Kansas Partnership meeting

 Juvenile Correctional Advisor Board

Accomplishments

 Juvenile Intake and Assessment has completed thirty-eight (38) intakes since October 1, 2019

 Juvenile Intensive Supervised Probation and Case Management is currently supervising thirty (30) youth post adjudication with an additional four (4) on pre-adjudication supervision and three (3) on bond supervision

 Truancy Diversion is the Case Management program for youth who have truancy issues and currently provides Case Management for twenty (20) youth in the Judicial District

 Immediate Intervention (Diversion Supervision) has twenty-five (25) youth currently participating

 Evidence Based Classes from The Change Company are currently taught throughout the Judicial District by all full-time staff

 All-Stars has started in all the schools who are providing this curriculum