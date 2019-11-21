1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Kansas turnpike crash

SUMNER COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 1a.m. Thursday in Sumner County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo passenger vehicle driven by Denise M. Sims, 45, Waldron, OK., was southbound on Interstate 35 just north of Belle Plaine.

The vehicle rear-ended a 1984 Peterbilt semi driven by Regina Marie Southerland, 39, Tulsa, that slowed when the vehicle’s axle seized and the drive shaft broke.

A passenger in the Volvo Stanley Ray Sims, 49, Waldron, OK., was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS transported Denise Sims to a hospital in Wichita. Southerland and a passenger in the semi were not injured. Stanley Sims was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.