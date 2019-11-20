Wednesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike pounded home 21 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and fourth-ranked Kansas weathered East Tennessee State’s second-half charge to escape with a 75-63 victory. Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks, who led by as many as 18 early in the game before the Pirates closed within 61-56 with just over 5 minutes to go. Bo Hodges led the Pirates with 22 points.

Xavier Sneed had 21 points and six rebounds, Cartier Diarra had seven points and eight assists as Kansas State escaped a scare from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-51 on Tuesday night. The Wildcats continue to struggle in the first half and still haven’t led at intermission yet this season.

Morris Udeze and reserve Jamarius Burton scored 15 points apiece and Wichita State rolled past Gardner-Webb 74-52 on Tuesday night. Trey Wade pitched in with 11 points and five rebounds for the Shockers (4-0). Erik Stevenson totaled 10 points, five assists and zero turnovers.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have struggled to put away teams this season, including in a loss just over a week ago in Tennessee. But after a late touchdown by the Chargers made their game in Mexico City a nail-biter, the Chiefs defense finally stepped up in a crucial moment. It picked off Philip Rivers and preserved a 24-17 victory heading into the Chiefs’ bye.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — With three games left, Iowa State is in position to put up the best scoring season in school history. The Cyclones enter Saturday’s home finale against Kansas with a chance to move closer to breaking the program’s record for points per game of 33.5 set in 1976. Iowa State is averaging 35.1 points a game in 2019.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia’s chances for an elusive bowl berth rest with a quarterback who wasn’t a significant part of the offense a few games ago. Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege delivered last week in his first start when West Virginia needed a spark at Kansas State to end a five-game losing streak. The junior is expected to get the call again when the Mountaineers try to break a three-game home losing streak Saturday against No. 22 Oklahoma State.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. The selection committee’s third weekly rankings had little movement in the top 10, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.

PORTLAND (AP) — In what was the first game of his 17th NBA season, Carmelo Anthony scored the Portland Trail Blazers’ first points of the game against New Orleans on Tuesday. It was a 3 from 26 feet out. But Anthony wound up missing 10 of 14 shots and finishing with 10 points in a 115-1-4 loss to the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday had 22 points and 10 assists, Brandon Ingram added 21 points for the Pelicans. Portland leading scorer and four-time All-Star Damian Lillard missed his first game of the season with back spasms.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The seasons may have ended, but Major League Baseball is still looking into accusations of sign stealing against the Houston Astros. The claim was made in a report last week by The Atlantic. It cited Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers (FY’-urz) who says that when he was with Houston in 2017, the Astros stole signs during home games by using a camera positioned in center. Commissioner Rob Manfred says the probe will be completed by next season and that any discipline needed will be substantial.

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn from injured reserve in hopes of bolstering their injury-plagued offensive line. In addition, New England has placed rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with ankle and hamstring injuries. Wynn started the first two games of the season before suffering a foot injury in the first quarter of New England’s 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes is taking batting practice in his effort to return from a slew of lower-body injuries. Minor league instructor and former Mets player Endy Chavez posted and then deleted video of the 34-year-old Céspedes taking swings. That came a few weeks after general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said he was uncertain whether Céspedes would play in 2020 after breaking an ankle in May while recovering from surgery on both heels.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (7)Virginia 61 Vermont 55

Final (4)Kansas 75 ETSU 63

Final (6)Maryland 74 Fairfield 55

Final (8)Gonzaga 72 Texas-Arlington 66

Final (25)Washington 72 Maine 53

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Golden State 114 Memphis 95

Final New Orleans 115 Portland 104

Final Sacramento 120 Phoenix 116

Final L.A. Lakers 112 Oklahoma City 107