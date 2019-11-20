Thursday Weather

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A slight chance of snow and freezing rain before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.