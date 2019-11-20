Six Barton Volleyball players earn all-conference awards

bartonsports.com – Six members of the Barton Community College volleyball team were recently selected to the All-Jayhawk West/Region VI Division I squads.

Karina de Oliveira and Rayanne de Oliveira led the Cougar selections in being named to the first team with Agnieska Paskevic landing on the second team. A first team selection last season, Migle Mazurkeviciute earned honorable mention along with Mackenzie Pease and Victoria O’Keefe.

The six-pack helped guide the Cougars to the top defensive squad in the region, climbing to a 13-3 second place finish in the Jayhawk Division I standings following a torrid streak of winning 10-of-the-last-12 matches before ending the campaign 24-12 in the Region VI semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Karina de Oliveira

Anchoring the backline in the off-colored Libero jersey all season, Oliveira made a climb up the program record books throughout the year to etch her name at the top of the single season chart with 825 digs and second on the career chart with 1217 digs to fall just 144 digs shy of the best Barton two-year career set by Cristin Haines (2006-2007). Ranking first in total digs and digs per set at 6.65, the 5’4″ dynamo also ranked No. 2 in the nation in both categories including just 53 shy of the nation’s leader.

Rayanne de Oliveira

A second team selection last season, Oliveira was dominant in the center of the net for the Cougars in joining her backrow mate of making an impact on the Barton record books. The 5’11” middle blocker put the wall of denial up for 69 solo blocks, the 14th best single season performance to move into the 14th spot on the career chart with 85 total. Teaming up with various Cougars on assisted blocks, Oliveira added another 46 to her total in finishing 6th on the career chart with 164 while also ranking in the 6th spot in total blocks of 249. Oliveira also led the 2019 squad in kills with 421 for 7th most in the region on a .319 attack percentage to rank 17th in program single season kills and finishing 18th all-time with 682 over her two-year Barton career.

Agnieska Paskevic

Leading the Barton 5-1 offense all season, Paskevic also moved up the assist and dig chart throughout the season in recording 19 double-doubles. Putting up a nation’s third best 1315 assists this year, Paskevic placed just outside of both the single and career top ten chart at the 11th slot as her two-year total finished up at 1794. Also a force on the defensive side of the court, Paskevic put up a region 4th best 34 solo blocks, 34 assisted blocks, and recorded a single season 11th best dig effort in placing 14th in her career tallying 625.

Migle Mazurkeviciute

Statistically Mazurkeviciute had a better sophomore season than her first team selection last year, pounding down a region 10th most 392 kills to move onto the program career chart at No. 13 with 741 total kills. The 5’9″ outside hitter was also a key member of the stout backline of defense with 386 digs to rank 14th best on the single season chart with her 733 digs moving up to 6th overall in Barton history.

Mackenzie Pease

Despite missing six matches after suffering an injury early in the season, Pease battled through the injury throughout her sophomore campaign as another solid contributor on both the offensive and defensive side of the court. Attacking at a region’s top twenty .273 clip, the 5’10” middle blocker recorded a region 8th most 30 solo blocks in accumulation 54 total blocks on the year to earn her second honorable mention distinction.

Victoria O’Keefe

O’Keefe was the lone freshman earning post-season honors on the sophomore dominated Cougar squad. Just missing her 6th double-double of the year in Barton’s final match of the year, the 5’11” O’Keefe continued getting stronger throughout the season in finishing with 246 kills, 37 blocks including a region 16th most 22 solo, and 318 digs.