Sheriff: Kansas man missing 8 days found safe

Henry Kampschroeder-courtesy photo

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man missing for eight days is back safely with his family, according to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Loughry.

On November 12, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office issued an attempt to locate for Henry K. Kampschroeder, 69, who has dementia. He was last seen around 10:40p.m. that day at a residence in the 3200 block NW Green Hills Road in Topeka.

Just after 12:15p.m. Wednesday, Shawnee County deputies located Mr. Kampschroeder near 3rd and Quincy after receiving information from a citizen. He was found safe and returned to his family.