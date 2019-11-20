Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Rebecca “Becky” Wornkey, 67, passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born Aug. 1, 1952, in Hoisington, the daughter of Gilbert J. and Joyce M. (Burkhart) Sander. Becky married Steven Ray Wornkey Sept. 5, 1975, in Great Bend. He survives.

Becky, a lifetime resident of Barton County, was currently a homemaker, retiring from Holiday Inn, Great Bend, as the sales and catering manager, and previously worked as a hostess at Kiowa Kitchen. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed Bingo, casinos and music.

Survivors include, husband, Steven Ray Wornkey, Sr. of the home; four sons, Shawn Wornkey and husband Mitch of Raleigh, N.C., Steven Ray Wornkey, Jr. of Great Bend, Alan Lee Wornkey and wife Sheri of Great Bend and Chad Dale Wornkey of Great Bend; four sisters, Sharon Fox of Manchester, Mo., Debbie Shank of Hays, Shirley Tomlin of Great Bend and Connie Sander of Black Hawk, Colo; four grandchildren, Blake Stevens Wornkey, Dylan Dakota Wornkey, Heaven Marie Wornkey and Nicholas Ray Wornkey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert J. and Joyce M. Sander; one son, Darren Robert Wornkey; one brother, James Sander; and by one sister, Patricia Michael.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at First Assembly of God, Great Bend, with Pastor Don Paden presiding. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Rebecca Sue Wornkey Memorial Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530