Police: Kan. man threatened officers with candlestick in church

Soto photo Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man after he caused a disturbance at a local church and became combative with officers.

Just before 8a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center began receiving reports of an individual who was being disruptive during mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 1114 SW 10th Avenue in Topeka, according to police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen.

While officers were responding to the scene, church officials evacuated the roughly 100 individuals and children who were partaking in the mass.

Officers located the suspect Edwin N. Soto Jr., 32, of Topeka. While officers were speaking with Soto, he became combative, threatening them with a large candlestick. Soto was taken into custody and was booked on requested charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Criminal Threat, according to Koenen.