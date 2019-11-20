Kansas man hogtied clerk, stole 78 cell phones

McPherson photo Sedgwick County

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to 162 months in federal prison for robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Camarin McPherson, 26, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on April 25, 2019, he brandished a firearm and held a clerk at gunpoint at the Sprint store at 530 S. West Street in Wichita. He hogtied the clerk and stole 54 Apple iPhones and 24 Samsung Galaxy phones.

McAllister commended the Wichita Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster for their work on the case.