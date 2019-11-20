Kansas man dies after near head-on crash with semi

Tuesday accident scene photo Saline County Sheriff

SALINE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

A 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Rudolfo Sotello, 37, Salina, was westbound in the 1800 Block of East Old 40 Highway, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The driver changed lanes to pass another vehicle and struck nearly head-on a 2007 Freightliner semi driven by James Saint, 62, of Beloit.

Sotello was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Soldan. Saint was not injured.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office shut down East Old 40 Highway from Ohio Street to Marymount Road until the accident was cleared.