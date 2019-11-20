Kan. woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Tuesday shooting and have made an arrest.

Just after 2:30a.m. police responded to a shooting inside a former tire warehouse in 3000 Block of South Hillside in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred.

At the scene officers found a 41-year-old man with a single gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Allred.

Police also spoke to a 45-year-old woman identified as Stacey Peters of Haysville at the scene. Peters was leasing space in the building to sell items online, according Allred.

Through interviews, recovering a gun at the scene and reviewing evidence, investigators learned Peters and the man were in a relationship, and while at the location, Peters fired a handgun at the victim striking him.

Late Tuesday, police reported they had arrested Peters on one count of 2nd-degree murder, according to officer Charley Davidson. As of early Wednesday, no bond for Peters had been reported.