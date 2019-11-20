Kan. sheriff issues warning on fentanyl-laced Oxycodone

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies in Kansas have been investigating the confiscation of counterfeit Oxycodone pills.

Authorities seized the suspected Oxycodone pills through forensic testing they were determined to be counterfeit, according to Sheriff Jeff Easter. The pills contained Fentanyl, a potentially fatal synthetic drug.

The counterfeit pills appear from their markings to be legitimate Oxycodone pills; however after undergoing forensic testing, they are confirmed to contain Fentanyl instead of the ingredients of authentic Oxycodone.

The KBI has also published information about the seizures of counterfeit Oxycodone pills in counties surrounding Sedgwick County.

The sheriff’s department cautioned, “if you come across any blue pills with the imprint M/30 please handle the pills as little as possible and seal them in plastic bag as soon as you can. While the pills may not present as high a risk to anyone when the pills are whole, the recovery of these items in crushed/powder or half pill form will pose a risk hazard if any Fentanyl within the binding material becomes airborne. The counterfeit pills that have been submitted to the lab appear lighter in color and may have speckles of colors to include tinges of green and blue.”

Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Agencies have all reported encountering these counterfeit pills. Many of these pills are being manufactured and shipped by the Mexican drug cartels.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has a potency of 50 to 100 times higher than morphine.

Morphine is a naturally occurring substance derived from the opium poppy plant often used to alleviate pain.

The quantity of Fentanyl in these counterfeit pills varies. The presence of these synthetic opioids in the drug market has led to a higher overdose rate and deaths.

The sheriff’s department encouraged parents to speak with their children and share this information with them about this potentially fatal drug.