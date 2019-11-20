The Latest: Kan. gay rights advocate seeks councilwoman’s resignation

Hoedel photo Equality Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas city councilwoman says she will not resign after an LGBTQ advocate accused her of complaining to his employer about his public support for a nondiscrimination ordinance.

Olathe Councilwoman Karin Brownlee made the announcement Tuesday during a council meeting that drew a standing-room-only crowd.

Brett Hoedl, chairman of the Equality Kansas Metro Kansas City chapter, and others asked for Brownlee’s resignation. Hoedl said Brownlee’s actions would have a chilling effect on citizens speaking out on issues.

Brownlee said she was at a social event when she had a casual conversation with a co-worker of Hoedl’s about his previous appearances before the council. She said she meant no harm.

Olathe is considering passing a nondiscrimination ordinance that would include LGBTQ residents.

————–

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A gay rights activist says an Olathe City Council member should resign after she complained to his employer about his efforts to persuade the council to adopt an ordinance providing protections for LBGTQ residents.

Brett Hoedl, chairman of the Equality Kansas Metro Kansas City chapter, said in a Facebook post that Councilwoman Karin Brownlee complained to his employer, Black & Veatch, about his advocacy for the ordinance. He said Black & Veatch supported him but others might hesitate to testify before the council if they believe they could be targeted.

Brownlee said she meant no harm when she discussed Hoedl’s frequent appearances before the council with an acquaintance from Black & Veatch at a social event.

Hoedl and others plan to call for Brownlee’s resignation at the council’s meeting Tuesday.