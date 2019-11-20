Gas leak at Kansas prison; inmates moved to gym, other buildings

The Topeka Correctional Facility (TCF) on Wednesday implemented temporary housing measures for 466 women housed at the facility, according the Kansas Department of Corrections.

These measures were necessary after the smell of natural gas was reported on the grounds and the subsequent confirmation of a leaking gas line leading to the facility. Crews from Kansas Gas Service, P1 Group, Inc., alongside TCF maintenance staff worked to repair the line throughout the night and that work is ongoing at this time. The cause of the leak is undetermined.

Overnight the women from five housing units were moved into temporary housing areas where gas service is online and the heating systems are functioning normally. These areas include the gymnasium, educational facilities and other buildings. All the temporary housing areas are located within the secure perimeter of the facility.

TCF is the only state facility for women and has a current population of 905 women.