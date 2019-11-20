Driver dies after I-70 semi crash, fire

GOVE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Tuesday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Robery Leon Hunsaker, 54, Thornton, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Castle Rock Road.

The semi struck a Chevy Silverado driven by Hugo Gonzales, 52, Wheat Ridge, CO., in the right lane. The Silverado was pushed across the westbound lanes and into the guard rail, caught fire and was completely destroyed.

Gonzales Schmidt Funeral Home of Quinter. Hunsaker was not injured. The KHP did not have complete information on seat belt usage.