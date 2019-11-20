Crews fight building fire at Rice Co. egg production facility

RICE COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a large fire in a building at the Cal-Maine foods 625 Avenue K, in Rice County.

Fire crews from across the county responded just before 3p.m. Wednesday to battle the fire, according to Rice County Communications. There are no reports of injuries.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties in Kansas and 14 other states, according to the company web site.

They are the largest producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States.