Cop Shop (11/19)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/19)

12:18 AM CHECK SUBJECT – Reports a subject in their dumpster at 3209 10th St, Great Bend and wanted them checked.

1:19 AM GAS LEAK – Reports a strange smell inside the residence at 2220 Van Buren.

2:36 AM NON INJURY ACCIDENT – An unknown Vehicle 1 was treaveling eastbound in the 2700 Block of 21st St, Turned northeast into a yard and struck a garage and wooden fence.

6:45AM ALARM – An alarm was reported at 545 D St, Great Bend.

11:53AM THEFT – A theft was reported at 1307 Jefferson St, Great Bend.

1:10PM BURGLARY – A burglary not in progress was reported at 2611 27th St, Apt 28 in Great Bend.

3:29PM NON-INJURY ACCIDENT – A non-injury accident was reported at 1919 Harrison, Great Bend.

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Long (11/19)

9:43AM DRIVING COMPLAINT – A driving complaint was reported at W Hwy 56 at mile marker 912, Pawnee Rock.

10:00AM CRIMINAL DAMAGE – Criminal damage was reported at 370 NE 80 Ave, Ellinwood.

10:43AM ALLERGIES – Allergies were reported at 175 N 281 Hwy, Great Bend.

11:06AM CATTLE OUT – Cattle were reported out at NE 156 Hwy and NE 30 Rd.

12:08PM TRESPASSING – Criminal Trespassing reported at 1408 Kansas Ave, Great Bend.

3:52PM CATTLE OUT – Cattle were reported out at N US 281 Hwy and NW 150Rd, Galatia.

4:51PM FIRE – A fire was reported at 101 Steinert St, Galatia.

5:59PM CATTLE OUT – Cattle were reported out at NE 50 Rd and NE 130 Ave.

7:02PM DRIVER COMPLAINT – A driver complaint was reported at W US 56 and Mile Marker 198.