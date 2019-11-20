Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Report (11/19)

BOOKED: Neal, Orlandus of Hoisington of Hoisington, KS on El Paso County Court Warrant for Contempt of Court Failure to Comply with No Bond.
RELEASED: Allen, Gavin to Pawnee County for Transport back to KDOC.
RELEASED: Feil, Ashley on BTDC case Serve Sentence to Treatment.
RELEASED: Coughlin, Deanna to Drug and Alcohol treatment.
BOOKED: Smith, Aryiah on Barton County District Court Warrant for Forgery with a bond of $10,000 Cash / Surety.
RELEASED: Smith, Aryiah on Barton County District Court Warrant for Forgery posted a bond of $10,000 Cash / Surety.
BOOKED: Staudinger, Dalton on CKCC Order for Incarceration. He is to serve from 11/19/2019 @ 11:00 until 11/29/2019 @ 11:00. He will be released 11/29/2019 @ 11:35 for coming in late.
BOOKED: Pakerek, Keving of Great Bend, KS for Hold for Court.
BOOKED: Duerksen, Eric on Serve Sentance on Barton County District Court case.
BOOKED: Saenz, Johnie of Larned KS on BTDC warrant for Contempt of Court NO Bond serve 5 days jail.
BOOKED: Duerkson, Eric on Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Burglary, Teft, Criminal Damage to Property. Bond set at $5,000 surety bond only to be posted in the (State of Missouri) CAN NOT POST BOND IN KANSAS> WILL EXTRADITE.