Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.