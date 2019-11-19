Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.