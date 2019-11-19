The falconers have arrived in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

There is a different type of bird hanging out near Kentucky Fried Chicken in Great Bend. The birds of prey arrived in town this past weekend for the North American Falconers Association (NAFA) conference. The week-long conference will continue through Saturday, Nov. 23.

A falconer uses trained falcons, hawks, or golden eagles as hunting tools.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes welcomed anyone that is interested in seeing these birds up close or in action to visit the weathering yard behind KFC.

“The falconers are instructed to meet and talk with the public,” said Hayes. “They will take you to see what falconry is all about. We have opened lots of city land and others have donated the use of private lands for the birds to hunt.”

If you want to view the birds you need to approach the falconers prior to 5 p.m. any day this week. There are roughly 40 falconers in Kansas and 4,000 throughout the United States.

“I have personally spoke to be people from England, France, Australia, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, and North Carolina,” said Hayes. “We have an amazing representation right here in Great Bend all week.”

The NAFA Conference in Great Bend marks the 7th time the national conference has been held in Kansas since 1962.