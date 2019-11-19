Security cameras help police catch Kansas theft suspect

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged theft.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday police responded to the report of a person who allegedly stole items from the store over multiple days, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Target loss prevention personnel reported to police that they had surveillance video of Blake Carter, 34, of Salina, stealing items on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Police were called on Monday because Carter was in the store attempting to return for cash one of the items he allegedly stole, according to Forrester.

The Friday surveillance video shows Carter taking and concealing a Google camera valued at $200 before leaving the store without paying for the item. On Saturday, Carter was allegedly seen on video cutting the anti-theft devices off of a Fitbit Versa 2 and a Garmin GPS. He also selected an Echo Dot speaker. He then went to the grocery area before leaving the store without paying for the items he had concealed. The items were valued at $330. On Sunday, Carter was allegedly seen on camera cutting the anti-theft device off of a Google Nest speaker — valued at $230 — then leaving the store without paying for the item he had concealed.

When police were called on Monday, Carter was in the store attempting to return for cash the Fitbit Versa 2. He was arrested on suspicion of Felony theft, Criminal damage to property and Attempted theft by deception, according to Forrester.