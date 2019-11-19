Police investigating damage to piece of Manhattan history

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report for criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Bluemont Scenic Drive in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, the City of Manhattan reported an unknown suspect damaged the letters on the hill and new platform overlook with graffiti.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Police ask that anyone with information please contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.