Locked door kept Kansas man from store robbery

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to Monday to an attempted robbery at a liquor store, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Joseph Bryant Toole, III, 36, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery of a commercial business. In his plea, he admitted that on Nov. 2, 2018, he and a juvenile male attempted a robbery at Lynn’s Liquor, 3335 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka. However, the door was locked and they were unable to enter the business. They were wearing blue bandanas over their faces and carrying what appeared to be a handgun.

Investigators were able to identify a vehicle that led them to the defendant.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24. He could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.