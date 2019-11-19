Giving Tuesday offers chance for anyone, anywhere to support local charities

While the spirit of Giving Tuesday remains at the heart of the global fundraising movement, there are a few new aspects to the local effort. For example, donors have another convenient way to contribute to their favorite charities, said Christy Tustin, executive director of the Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF). Giving Tuesday this year is Dec. 3.

“Since we want to make this as easy as we can for the community, we have added texting as an option,” Tustin said. “As always, however, donors can stop in at our office, go to our website or use snail mail.”

Those who text GOLDEN to 41411 will receive a link directly to the Giving Tuesday donation page.

For others, the GBCF’s address is 1307 Williams in Great Bend; its mailing address is P.O. Box 1911; and its website is www.goldenbeltcf.org.

Another new highlight this year is the record number of organizations and funds that are participating in Giving Tuesday. It is up to 90, with 14 of those new this year. Donors have the option of contributing to one or more.

“We have been pleased to add to the list of local and area charities,” Tustin commented. “Giving Tuesday provides us an avenue to work with all these great organizations. Yes, we hope to raise money for these worthy causes but we also appreciate the partnerships we build.”

A third new addition this year is the Most Generous City Award. The community that raises the most per capita will receive a $2,000 grant. Any incorporated city in Barton, Pawnee, Rush and Stafford counties is eligible; these counties comprise GBCF’s service area.

Donations can be made locally to Giving Tuesday from now until Dec. 3. A donor can walk into the GBCF anytime. Walk-ins are welcome at seven other locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. These sites are: Hoisington Chamber of Commerce, 123 N. Main, Hoisington; Ellinwood Heritage Center, 103 N. Main, Ellinwood; Larned Chamber of Commerce, 502 Broadway, Larned; Golden Valley Inc., 302 Locust, Burdett; E-Z Mart, 1409 Main, La Crosse; White’s Foodliner, 503 N. U.S 281, St. John; and Hometown Café, 205 S. Main, Stafford.

“Giving Tuesday is about people coming together to do extraordinary things,” Tustin said. “It started as a day for anyone, anywhere to give; it has grown into the biggest charitable movement in the world.

“As an official partner and Giving Tuesday champion, the Golden Belt Community Foundation wants to inspire giving from all ages; donations of any size are welcome. We want to harness the local energy and generosity of central Kansans to support causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.”

The matching-funds pool is proportional to the total amount raised on Giving Tuesday by each fund. Organizations with endowments at GBCF are eligible for the

matching funds.

Four awards are also on the Giving Tuesday agenda. They are: Early Bird Award; Lunchtime Award; Last Minute Award and All In Award. Each earns $100 for the winner’s favorite charity.

For more information and a list of participating organizations, visit the GBCF website.

“Anyone who is considering their year-end giving can select from our 90 participants,” Tustin noted. “This can be one-stop giving because you can write just one check and we will divide it however you want.

“If everyone gives a little bit, it really adds up,” she added. “When an organization has an extra $1,000 or $2,000, it is a big deal.”

At $23 million in total assets and more than 180 funds under management, the Golden Belt Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1996. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford. For more information about Golden Belt Community Foundation,

call (620) 792-3000 or visit their website at www.goldenbeltcf.org.