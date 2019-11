Dakota’s Deals – Tues. Nov. 19th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2019

1. GIVEAWAY: PEOPLE NEEDING HELP CALL. 620-791-7510

2. FOR SALE: 97 FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY PICKUP – GAS ENGINE, RUNS GOOD, UTILITY BED ASKING $4,000. 620-278-6350

3. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, SEVERAL BIRDCAGES (COLORS & SIZES), A DOZEN DUCKS (MAGPIES). 792-7074

4. FOR SALE: 2 RECLINERS, FLORAL COUCH, CENTRAL MACHINERY TABLE SAW. 786-4339

5. FOR SALE: MICROWAVE – BLACK AND CRANBERRY RED IN COLOR, DIMENSIONS 10&1/2″ TALL X 13 & 3/8″ DEEP X 19″ WIDE ASKING $30. LOOKING FOR: LONG RECTANGULAR BANQUET TABLES. 282-4682

6. FOR SALE: AIR COMPRESSOR 1.1 HP CRAFTSMAN 17 GALLON UPRIGHT, ABOUT 3 YRS OLD. 620-257-8471

7. LOOKING FOR: TOPLOAD WASHER, ROUND BALE FEEDER. FOR SALE: 10MM SHELLS. 620-282-0933

8. FOR SALE: MAYTAG GAS DRYER – WORKS FINE ASKING $25. A COUPLE OF DRESSERS $20-25. BABY BED NICE SHAPE $50. 786-6799

9. FOR SALE: 36′ PRE HUNG, PRE LIT, PRE DECORATED GARLAND ASKING $30. 792-3482

10. FOR SALE: BUFFET (CRADENZA) – MAPLE WOOD, MEASURES 60″ WIDE, 3 DRAWERS. 793-9402

11. FOR SALE: RAINBOW VACUUM CLEANER – WATER BASED, HAS ALOT OF ATTACHMENTS, REALLY GREAT CONDITION, LATEST SERIES THAT WAS MADE, CLEANS MATRESSES, CAN DUST BLINDS, DOES FLOORS, CARPETS. DOES EVERYTHING! SEARCH IT ONLINE FOR MORE DETAILS. TAKING OFFERS! 603-6632

12. FOR SALE: 4 PEICE SET OF LUGGAGE – LIKE NEW (DOESN’T HAVE WHEELS) ASKING $20 OBO. TABLE SAW BLADES 4 FOR $1. 793-3059

13. FOR SALE: NICE DRAPERY – EXCELLENT CONDITION, GREEN IN COLOR 51″ WIDE X 84″ LONG. NICE BUFFET, EXCELLENT CONDITION. 316-295-8458

14. FOR SALE: BURIAL PLOTS AT GOLDEN BELT MEMORIAL PARK. 566-1048

15. FOR SALE: SOLID OAK ARMOIRE $225. MATCHING DRESSER $200. LEGACY 8X10 RUG (REALLY NICE NO STAINS) $120. 617-5136

16. FOR SALE: CASE 1680 COMBINE – CUMMINS, 30 FT HEADER AND TRAILER. 620-923-5432

17. FOR SALE: PUMP JACK – OLD WINDMILL BRAND, RUNS BY ELECTRICITY (IN GOOD WORKING ORDER) ASKING $400. 2 – LARIAT ROPES LIKE BRAND NEW ASKING $20 EACH. 785-259-4200

18. FOR SALE: UPRIGHT FREEZER (COMPRESSOR ) ASKING $50 OBO. 620-282-1547

19. LOOKING FOR: METAL HUBCAPS FOR A 3/4 OR 1 TON 1998 DODGE PICKUP. 792-9414