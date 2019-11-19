City of Great Bend website now available in Spanish and more than 100 languages

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

When the visioning plan from Great Bend Better than Great was revealed earlier this month, it outlined several goals to be accomplished over the next 20 years to move the town forward. An individual or group was assigned to each of one of the goals to make sure the goal gets accomplished.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes went to work on a function to translate the city’s website to Spanish. Hayes was able to do much better than that, setting up an option to switch the website into more than 100 languages.

“It changes everything to the selected language including our calendars,” said Hayes.

To change the language on the website, go to greatbendks.net, click on the “Select Language” link in the bottom right corner, and then choose your language.