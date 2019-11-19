Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/18)

BOOKED: Laureano Lopez on BTDC case for battery, no bond.

BOOKED: Harry Proveaux of Wilson on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Gavin E. Allen for Pawnee County hold for KDOC.

BOOKED: Shannon Ybarra for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Ardyn Pannell on Douglas County hold.

BOOKED: Jason Spaniol for hold for Douglas County District Court.

BOOKED: Brandon Davis on Douglas County hold.

BOOKED: Derrik States on Douglas County District Court hold.

BOOKED: Joshua Hollan on hold for Douglas County.

BOOKED: Craig Shatswell on hold for Douglas County.

BOOKED: Eric Waggoner on hold for Douglas County.

BOOKED: Kyle Morris on hold for Douglas County.

BOOKED: Lindsay Clawson of Larned on Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Sarah Ogden of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV after posting $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bonding.

RELEASED: Laureano Lopez on BTDC case for battery by order of the court.

RELEASED: John Peterman on KDOC warrant by warrant withdrawal.

RELEASED: Harry Proveaux on GBMC warrant for failure to appear with $500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Daniel Adams of Russell on Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office for hold released in Pawnee County.