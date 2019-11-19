The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn session titled “Barton County Appraisal Portal / ORKA” on Wednesday, November 20th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street).

Join the Barton County Appraiser staff and learn about two different parcel search options and how to utilize each one. The class is designed to show users how to navigate the online parcel search functions. The links contain parcel date, values and taxes that the public can utilize anything. Barb Esfeld, Barton County Appraiser, will be the presenter for this program.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.