With KCAC tournaments locked in through 2023, what’s next at the Sports Complex?

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Last week, it was announced that the Great Bend Sports Complex will be the home for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball and softball tournaments through 2023. The City of Great Bend and Great Bend Recreation Commission staffs submitted a proposal to the KCAC to renew the contract to host the league championships.

With the conference choosing Great Bend to be the host site for the next four tournaments, Rec Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson says now the involved parties need to work on continued improvements at the complex south of town…including turf conversations.

“We want to get on board for a potential study for different improvements at the complex,” said Henderson. “This would of course include turf, a playground, and continued upgrades on existing equipment.”

Henderson felt it will take a partnership within the community to bring some of these improvement goals to fruition.

“There are many things we want to do to keep us at the level of having a premier sports facility in Central Kansas,” said Henderson.

Both the KCAC baseball and softball tournaments have been held at the Great Bend Sports Complex since 2014.