Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.