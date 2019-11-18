Police: Kan. man dead, woman hospitalized after domestic violence shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic violence aggravated battery incident that left one dead and another critically injured.

Just after 11:15 p.m., Saturday, police responded to a domestic violence with a weapon call at a residence in the 2800 block of south Emporia in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 23-year-old male resident reported to officers a physical disturbance between a 22-year-old woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend and that during the disturbance, the woman’s boyfriend had fired a handgun toward her.

Upon arrival, officers were able to contact the woman by phone who reported being shot, and then the she began screaming in distress. Officers immediately made forced entry into the home, and they heard another gunshot. Officers located the woman with a single gunshot wound to her stomach and her boyfriend with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, and a 24-year-old male roommate who was not injured, according to Davidson.

Officers began lifesaving measures on the woman before she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Her boyfriend was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have released not released the name of the victims or additional details.