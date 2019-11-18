Police: Kan. gunshot wound victim accidentally shot himself

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating what was initially believed to be an aggravated battery.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of SW Harrison in Topeka on the report of an aggravated battery, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim who suffered what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Late Saturday, investigators determine the shooting was an accidental, self-inflicted discharge of a firearm by the victim, according to Major Scott Gilchrist with Topeka Police. Name of the victim has not been released.