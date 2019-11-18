Police identify 51-year-old victim in fatal Kan. drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting.Just before 7p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 2000 Block of South Rock Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene, police located a victim identified as 51-year-old James Storey of Wichita in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Chevy Silverado with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Davidson.

Investigators learned a Dodge Ram pickup was parked next to Storey’s vehicle. The vehicle left for a short time and upon return an unknown individual fired multiple shots at Storey’s driver’s side window striking him.

Police do not believe this is a random incident