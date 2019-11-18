No word yet on the soon-to-be open Great Bend City Council spot

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

There are no updates on the soon-to-be open Ward 4 councilmember position on the Great Bend City Council. With Andrew Erb electing not to serve another term, no one filed for the seat that will be open in January.

Out of the 49 write-in votes cast in the November election, Brock McPherson received the most votes with five. With McPherson already serving as the other Ward 4 representative, there will be an opening regardless if he accepts the victory or elects to stay with his current term.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says the city will most likely start taking applications for the opening in January.

“Once the new council is settled, we will need to think about filling the spot sooner rather than later,” said Francis.

McPherson did not state to the council Monday whether he was going to accept the write-in victory. McPherson’s current term runs through 2020, and the new term would extend the term through 2021.

Randy Myers and Jared Chansler received four votes each on write-ins, while Angela Sycz picked up three. If McPherson declines the new term, the choice does not go to the person with the next most votes. The city would have to set a time period to receive applications from interested individuals.

“We actually had someone bring in an application Monday, but we told them we would hold on to it and sort things out later on,” said Francis.