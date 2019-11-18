Neeland fills out five-member economic development board

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Former Chief Operating Officer of the Great Bend Cooperative Dennis Neeland was announced as the fifth and final member of the newly formed Great Bend Economic Development Board of Directors. Neeland was selected as the at-large member by the already appointed board members Barry Bowers, Jolene Biggs, Mark Calcara, and Mark Chalfant.

At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Bowers said the two-year terms will be staggered going forward.

“Neeland, Biggs and Chalfant will both serve two-year terms, while Calcara and myself will serve one year,” said Bowers. “We will be back on rotation after that.”

Neeland retired July 31, 2019 after more than 40 years of work at the Great Bend Coop.

“Calcara was selected as Chairman for the first year, and Biggs will be vice chairwoman,” Bowers said. “Neeland was named secretary.”

The board has the responsibility to help guide the City of Great Bend’s new effort to increase economic development. The board’s next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Great Bend Events Center beginning at 3 p.m.

In September, the City Council voted to create a standalone non-profit organization whose purpose would be to conduct economic development activities. In doing so, the City of Great Bend will terminate the agreement for such services from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.

The next step will be to hire an Economic Director.