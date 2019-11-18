Monday Sports Headlines

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium is looking to put its best face forward when it hosts a regular-season NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. Officials are hoping for redemption after last season’s game had to be moved to the L.A. Coliseum, a black eye for the arena and the league. Poor field conditions forced the last-minute change. The hybrid turf has since been swapped out for natural grass, and fewer events have been scheduled for the stadium.

WACO, Texas (AP) — The No. 13 Baylor Bears almost certainly won’t have to wait until next year for another shot at No. 8 Oklahoma. Give it about three weeks. It seems inevitable that they will meet again in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas. They are both 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play. Every other team has at least three league losses. Baylor and Oklahoma both need to win just one of their last two games to get in the Big 12 title game.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia edged past Alabama to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after the Bulldogs had a quality road victory and the Crimson Tide lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season. LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 54 first-places votes. Ohio State and Clemson stayed second and third. Minnesota and Baylor both lost for the first time and dropped in the rankings to 11th and 13th. Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 8.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New England is 9-1 after Julian Edelman hit fellow wide receiver Phillip Dorsett for a go-ahead, 15-yard touchdown early in the third quarter of the Patriots’ 17-10 comeback over the Eagles in Philadelphia. New England fell behind 10-0 early in the second quarter before Nick Folk hit three field goals to get the Patriots within 10-9 at halftime. The Pats didn’t cross midfield until Tom Brady connected with Benjamin Watson for 22 yards to the Eagles 31 near the midpoint of the second quarter.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo’s fourth TD pass of the day was a go-ahead, 25-yard scoring toss to Jeff Wilson with 31 seconds left in the San Francisco 49ers’ 36-26 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Garoppolo had 425 yards passing but also threw two interceptions deep in Arizona territory that nearly doomed San Francisco. The 9-1 Niners trailed 16-0 before pulling off their largest comeback win since 2011 against the Eagles.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings erased a 20-0 halftime deficit by scoring touchdowns on each of their four possessions of the second half to beat the Denver Broncos, 27-23. Kirk Cousins went 29 for 35 for 319 yards and three scores for the 8-3 Vikings, who went ahead on Kyle Rudolph’s 32-yard scoring grab with 6:10 remaining. Denver got to the Minnesota 4 with 10 seconds left before Brandon Allen’s next three throws fell incomplete.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for 86 yards as part of the Baltimore Ravens’ sixth straight win, 41-7 over the Houston Texans. Jackson threw for three touchdowns in the third quarter and followed with his most impressive play of the day: a 39-yard run in which he broke six tackles while weaving through the Houston secondary. Gus Edwards scored on a 63-yard run with 4:10 left to cap the scoring for the 8-2 Ravens. The Texans dropped to 6-4.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch has emerged from the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut as NASCAR’s latest champion, winning his second title after teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were slowed by pit-road gaffes. Busch won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to snap a 21-race losing streak and beat Hamlin, Truex and rival Kevin Harvick for the Cup. Busch joined seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple titles.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Dallas 35 Detroit 27

Final Indianapolis 33 Jacksonville 13

Final Minnesota 27 Denver 23

Final Baltimore 41 Houston 7

Final N-Y Jets 34 Washington 17

Final Atlanta 29 Carolina 3

Final Buffalo 37 Miami 20

Final New Orleans 34 Tampa Bay 17

Final San Francisco 36 Arizona 26

Final New England 17 Philadelphia 10

Final Oakland 17 Cincinnati 10

Final L.A. Rams 17 Chicago 7

Mon Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 C.S.T.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (19)Arizona 83 New Mexico St. 53

Final UConn 62 (15)Florida 59

Final (12)Seton Hall 83 Saint Louis 66

Final (4)Louisville 87 NC Central 58

Final (14)Oregon 67 Texas-Arlington 47

Final (18)Saint Mary’s (Cal) 79 Cal Poly 48

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 114 Cleveland 95

Final Sacramento 100 Boston 99

Final Denver 131 Memphis 114

Final Orlando 125 Washington 121

Final New Orleans 108 Golden State 100

Final L.A. Lakers 122 Atlanta 101