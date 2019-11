Historic steam locomotive making stops in Kansas

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy has returned to the rails and is traveling across Kansas.

The Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific (UP) system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary, according to the UP website.

According to UP, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.

Tuesday, November 19 Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Lawrence, Kan.

402 N. 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 10:15 a.m. CT

10:45 a.m. CT Topeka, Kan.

Great Overland Station

701 N. Kansas Ave. Arrival

Depart 11:45 p.m. CT

12:30 p.m. CT Topeka, Kan.

NW Norris & Clay St. Arrival 1:00 p.m. CT Wednesday, November 20 Topeka, Kan.

NW Norris & Clay St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Manhattan, Kan.

S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT Junction City, Kan.

8th St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:15 a.m. CT Abilene, Kan.

201 NW 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 12:15 p.m. CT

12:35 p.m. CT Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St Arrival 2:15 p.m. CT Thursday, November 21 Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Ellsworth, Kan.

Lincoln Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT Russell, Kan.

Lincoln St. Crossing Arrival

Depart Noon CT

12:15 p.m. CT Hays, Kan.

E. 9th St. & Milner St. Arrival 1:45 p.m. CT Friday, November 22 Hays, Kan.

E. 9th St. & Milner St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Ellis, Kan.

Washington St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 8:45 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. CT Quinter, Kan.

Long St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 10:30 a.m. CT

11:00 a.m. CT Oakley, Kan.

E. Front St. & Center Ave. Arrival

Depart 12:30 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. CT Sharon Springs, Kan.

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. Arrival 2:15 p.m. MT Saturday, November 23 Sharon Springs, Kan.

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. Depart 8:00 a.m. MT