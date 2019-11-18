Dateline – Olmitz

Helen M. Stos, 95, died November 14, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born January 26, 1924, the daughter of Antone and Eleanor (Mauler) Budig.

On May 18, 1943, she married Leonard Valentine Stos in Great Bend, Kansas.

Helen was a farmer’s wife, helping on the family farm alongside her husband until his death on March 15, 2001.

She was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was skilled in woodworking, building closets for her home, and refinishing wood furniture. She loved all types of crafts, she could crochet, sew, decoupage, and needlepoint on plastic canvas. She was also an excellent baker, making many wedding cakes and birthday cakes. Helen also had a passion for raising white German shepherds and black toy poodles.

Survivors include her five children; Leonard “Butch” Stos and wife Kim of Otis, Karolyn Schaffer and husband Charles of La Crosse, Debra Stos of Newton, Randy Stos and wife Heather of Hoisington, and Tim Stos and wife Lynette of Olmitz; four siblings, Katherine McGrath of Pleasanthill, California, Lenora Hutton of Derby, Bernard “Barney” Budig of Antcock, California, and Beatrice Axman of Olmitz; 7 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 6 step great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Arthur, Richard, and Eugene Budig, and sisters, Irene Sanders and Esther Saling.

Friends may call 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Olmitz, with Vigil and Rosary to begin at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Olmitz, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery, Olmitz.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church or Kindred Hospice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.