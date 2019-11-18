Chance to explore Great Bend this holiday season

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Explore Great Bend is full force leading up to the holidays. A Barton Community College recital is coming up Wednesday, Santa’s Vintage Workshop hits this weekend, live reindeer will be at Water’s Hardware on Sunday, and it all leads up to the Saturday after Thanksgiving with several Christmas themed events throughout town.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the all the light displays will be ready to go Nov. 30.

“We always have our parade and that’s traditionally when Santa comes to town,” says Hayes. “You can see the Trail of Lights as well when family is in town and create memories.”

For over 25 years, Great Bend has been shining brightly with its renowned Trail of Lights Holiday Display.

The animated lights wind through the community starting at Great Bend Brit Spaugh Park then to Veterans Memorial Park and eventually ending in Jack Kilby Square.

“The Park and Public Lands Department tries to change things up, so displays are not always in the same spot,” said Hayes.

The Home for the Holidays Parade will be Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. down Main Street and the lighting of the Mayor’s tree will be at 6:15 p.m.

“We still have volunteer opportunities to be greeters to accept donations for the light fund as motorists make their way through the park.”