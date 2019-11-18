Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/15 – 11/17)

11/15

BOOKED: Jack Neighbors of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Bailey Fish of Ellinwood for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Clifford Parkins of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for serve sentence.

BOOKED: David Sohm of Great Bend on a GBMC case for disorderly conduct, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Schwager of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC for serve sentence.

RELEASED: William James Moore in KDOC hold with a warrant withdrawal.

RELEASED: Michael Schwager of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: David Sohm of Great Bend on a GBMC case for disorderly conduct after posting a $500 surety bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

11/16

BOOKED: Matthew Suchy of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for interference with LEO and disorderly conduct with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Blake Sheets of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for violation of PFA with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Bradley Ehster of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $340 cash only. HMC case for driving while revoked, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Blake Sheets of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for violation of PFA after posting a $1,000 surety bond through A-1.

RELEASED: Matthew Suchy of Great Bend on GBMC case for interference with LEO and disorderly conduct after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

11/17

BOOKED: Megan Wells from Great Bend on SFDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Elvin Lopez-Vazquez of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ludin Lopez-Vazquez of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended, no insurance, expired tag, ITOL, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Sarah Ogden on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Milton Brown on BTDC case for probation violation for time served.

RELEASED: Jack Neighbors on BTDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Bailey Fish of Ellinwood on BTDC case for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Clifford Parkins of Great Bend on a BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC cases for serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Ludin Lopez-Vazquez of Great Bend on GBMC case after posting $500 surety bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Elvin Lopez-Vazquez of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,000 surety bond with Ace Bail Bonding.