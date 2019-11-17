Sunday Sports Headlines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey intercepted Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson’s floating pass toward the end zone in the closing seconds, allowing the Mountaineers to escape with a 24-20 upset of the Wildcats. Jarret Doege, starting in place of Austin Kendall, threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns. His biggest throw came on third-and-22 in the fourth quarter, a 50-yard touchdown heave that gave West Virginia a lead it would never give up.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 25 Oklahoma State rolled past Kansas 31-13. Hubbard, the nation’s rushing leader, also caught two passes for 42 yards. Dillon Stoner caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Sanders passed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, who won their third straight.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Connor Assalley kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired and Iowa State knocked off 22nd-ranked Texas 23-21 to snap a two-game losing streak. Brock Purdy had 354 yards passing for the Cyclones, who beat the Longhorns for just the third time in 17 tries.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gabe Brkic kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 left after Jalen Hurts threw four touchdowns in a big comeback as No. 10 Oklahoma beat No. 12 Baylor 34-31. The Sooners kept their playoff hopes alive and ended Baylor’s bid for an undefeated season. The Bears had won 11 games in a row and had a 28-3 lead early in the second quarter. Oklahoma and Baylor could meet again in three weeks in the Big 12 championship game.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Song’s fourth field goal, a 20-yarder with 5:38 to play, gave the Horned Frogs a 33-31 win in a battle of teams fighting to earn bowl eligibility. TCU needed the kick after squandering multiple 17-point leads in the first half.

National Headlines

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is done for the season after dislocating his right hip. He suffered the injury while being dragged down by tacklers after a scramble late in the first half of the fourth-ranked Alabama’s 38-7 rout of Mississippi State at Starkville. Tagovailoa needed help getting to his feet and was carted off the field with 3:01 left in the second quarter. The junior was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes, giving him 31 on the season.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Top-ranked LSU is 10-0 after Joe Burrow threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 58-37 shootout over Mississippi. Burrow enhanced his Heisman Trophy front-runner status by completing 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja’Marr Chase. The Tigers scored on four of their first five possessions to jump out to a 28-0 lead.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Minnesota’s playoff hopes were severely damaged in a 23-19 loss at No. 23 Iowa. Nate Stanley threw for two touchdown passes and Tyler Goodson ran for a score as the Hawkeyes dealt the seventh-ranked Golden Gophers their first loss of the season. Iowa scored touchdowns on its first three possessions in earning its first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

UNDATED (AP) — Justin Fields threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four touchdown passes to lead No. 2 Ohio State to a 56-21 win over Rutgers. Trevor Lawrence tied his career high with four touchdowns and third-ranked Clemson extended the nation’s longest current winning streak to 26 games by crushing Wake Forest, 52-3. Jake Fromm had three touchdown passes and No. 5 Georgia wrapped up a berth in the SEC championship game by downing No. 13 Auburn, 21-14.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (25)Oklahoma St. 31 Kansas 13

Final (14)Michigan 44 Michigan St. 10

Final (9)Penn St. 34 (24)Indiana 27

Final (15)Wisconsin 37 Nebraska 21

Final (11)Florida 23 Missouri 6

Final (4)Alabama 38 Mississippi St. 7

Final (16)Notre Dame 52 (21)Navy 20

Final (3)Clemson 52 Wake Forest 3

Final (18)Memphis 45 Houston 27

Final Iowa St. 23 (22)Texas 21

Final (2)Ohio St. 56 Rutgers 21

Final (5)Georgia 21 (13)Auburn 14

Final (23)Iowa 23 (7)Minnesota 19

Final (17)Cincinnati 20 South Florida 17

Final (1)LSU 58 Mississippi 37

Final (10)Oklahoma 34 (12)Baylor 31

Final (8)Utah 49 UCLA 3

Final (19)Boise St. 42 New Mexico 9

Final (6)Oregon 34 Arizona 6

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (7)Maryland 80 Oakland 50

Final (10)Villanova 78 Ohio 54

Final (9)Virginia 60 Columbia 42

Final (13)Memphis 102 Alcorn St. 56

Final (23)LSU 75 Nicholls 65

Final Tennessee 75 (20)Washington 62

Final (25)Colorado 71 San Diego 53

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 117 Chicago 111

Final Milwaukee 102 Indiana 83

Final Charlotte 103 New York 102

Final Miami 109 New Orleans 94

Final Houston 125 Minnesota 105

Final Dallas 110 Toronto 102

Final Portland 121 San Antonio 116

Final L.A. Clippers 150 Atlanta 101