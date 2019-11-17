Police: Kan. truck crash may have been suicide attempt

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend vehicle crash that may have been a suicide attempt.

Just after 11:15 a.m., police responded to a rollover accident at Kellogg and Edwards in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

A 2010 white Ford F250 was westbound on Kellogg in the center lane being driven by a 19-year-old woman and occupied by a 15-year-old male passenger.

Without warning or reason, the truck veered hard to the right and crashed into the concrete barrier over Edwards, causing the truck to flip on its side and slide to a stop. EMS transported both occupants to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

When medical crews contacted the occupants, the woman was unconscious, and the boy made comments of wanting to harm himself. Through further investigation, it was learned the boy and woman grabbed the steering wheel of the truck together and turned it abruptly, in an apparent suicide attempt.