Kansas teen dead, 4 hospitalized after crash

BROWN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after midnight Saturday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Andrew O. Kreek, 17, Hiawatha, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Horned Owl Road at U.S. 36. The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway on the left side, traveled into the ditch, went airborne, made one rotation across U.S. 36 into the ditch and landed on its top.

Passenger Ian M. Miller 16, Hiawatha, was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS transported Kreek and passengers Navaeh Dishmang, 15 and Gabriel Corbett, 18, both of Hiawatha, to KU Medical Center. EMS transported passenger Andrew Timothy Woods, 19, to the Hiawatha Hospital.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.