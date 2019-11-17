Crews fight second weekend grass fire in Reno Co.

RENO COUNTY — For the second day in a row, the Hutchinson Fire Department was on the scene of a grass fire.

On Sunday, crews responded to the 3300 block of 95th for a grass fire. According to HFD, all units were on the scene and battling strong northerly winds.

There is no word yet on any damage or evacuations.

On Saturday firefighters battled a large fire that started in the 5200 block of East 4th Avenue. The fire spread quickly and passed 17th Avenue before being brought under control. Crews worked to save several homes in the East 17th Avenue area, but an out building was lost in the fire.

Officials did not report any injuries. More than 30 fire units were called to help fight the fire.